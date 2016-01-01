top of page
The largest exhibited collection of Meissen porcelain in Europe!

We welcome you to the website of the Prague museum of Meissen porcelain. Collecting porcelain is our long-standing passion in our family. We are therefore very to be able to share this beauty with you. We decided to display our complete family collection and we hope that it will charm you not only with its beautiful appearance, but also that a piece of incredibly preserved history will speak to you. Come see for yourself.
We look forward to seeing you.

Meissen porcelain

It is the first European porcelain. It was invented by Ehrenfried Walther von Tschirnhaus in 1708. The enterprise for its production was founded in 1710, it was one of the most famous manufactories of its kind in Europe, and porcelain is still produced in its premises. The original marking for Meissen porcelain is the logo of crossed swords. This mark has been official since 1731. The Meissen porcelain brand has created many pieces of porcelain in different shapes, sizes and decors over hundreds of years. Among the most common are figurines, statuettes, mugs, vases, dining sets and more.

CC380FF1-1550-4665-ACEA-0E6E3623B8C1.jpeg
Museum

The museum is located near Wenceslas Square in the centre of Prague at 28. října Street, near metro station A - Můstek

Opening hours: Mon - Sun 10 am - 7 pm

Address: 28. října, 110 00 Prague - Old Town, near Wenceslas Square at the exit from metro A - Můstek

GPS: 50.104658311621876,14.417580487041098

Price list

Entrance : CZK 300 / EUR 12

including 10% VAT


You can also buy discounted tickets

Children under 5 years old and persons with disabilities have free entry

We accept cash in CZK and EUR, it is also possible to pay by credit card

Tickets

You can buy tickets to the Prague Museum of Meissen Porcelain:

- at the museum ticket office

- online at the e-shop

Emil S.

A very nice museum and a piece of Meissen history in the very heart of Prague. There is an elevator and an escalator.

Daniel M.

I was pleasantly surprised by the gallery. It has a rich collection of porcelain. I was most surprised that it was a family collection. I recommend it to all art lovers.

Belinda P.

Very nice museum, definitely worth a visit!

CONTACT

Contact

Prague museum of Meissen porcelain
 28. Října, 110 00 Praha - Staré město
E-mail: praguegalleryofmeissen@email.cz
Operator:
Pasportizace Praha s.r.o.
Kaprova 42/14, 110 00 Praha 1
In:10858181

Media:

