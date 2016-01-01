Collection
The largest exhibited collection of Meissen porcelain in Europe!
We welcome you to the website of the Prague museum of Meissen porcelain. Collecting porcelain is our long-standing passion in our family. We are therefore very to be able to share this beauty with you. We decided to display our complete family collection and we hope that it will charm you not only with its beautiful appearance, but also that a piece of incredibly preserved history will speak to you. Come see for yourself.
We look forward to seeing you.
Meissen porcelain
It is the first European porcelain. It was invented by Ehrenfried Walther von Tschirnhaus in 1708. The enterprise for its production was founded in 1710, it was one of the most famous manufactories of its kind in Europe, and porcelain is still produced in its premises. The original marking for Meissen porcelain is the logo of crossed swords. This mark has been official since 1731. The Meissen porcelain brand has created many pieces of porcelain in different shapes, sizes and decors over hundreds of years. Among the most common are figurines, statuettes, mugs, vases, dining sets and more.
Museum
The museum is located near Wenceslas Square in the centre of Prague at 28. října Street, near metro station A - Můstek
Opening hours: Mon - Sun 10 am - 7 pm
Address: 28. října, 110 00 Prague - Old Town, near Wenceslas Square at the exit from metro A - Můstek
GPS: 50.104658311621876,14.417580487041098
Price list
Entrance : CZK 300 / EUR 12
including 10% VAT
You can also buy discounted tickets
Children under 5 years old and persons with disabilities have free entry
We accept cash in CZK and EUR, it is also possible to pay by credit card
Contact
Prague museum of Meissen porcelain
28. Října, 110 00 Praha - Staré město
E-mail: praguegalleryofmeissen@email.cz
Operator:
Pasportizace Praha s.r.o.
Kaprova 42/14, 110 00 Praha 1
In:10858181